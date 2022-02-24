SkyBar Cafe owner arrested and charged with sexual misconduct

The owner of SkyBar Cafe, a bar in downtown Auburn on West Magnolia Avenue, has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct.

Patrick James Grider, 55, of Auburn, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a misdemeanor of sexual misconduct. Clarence Stewart, assistant chief of the Auburn Police Division, said the arrest resulted from an investigation launched after a complaint was filed with APD.

Grider was booked in the Lee County Detention Center, according to arrest records confirmed by Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

Grider was issued a $1,000 bond, which he posted the same day.

"Generally, you'll see sexual misconduct involved in inappropriate touching, but that's just one element of it and there are more elements involved," Jones said. "In this particular case, we're not investigating, so I couldn't speak to what the specifics are other than charges."

Stewart clarified the definition of the misdemeanor but did not specify what the nature of the complaint against Grider involved.