On Friday, Lee County Circuit Court Judge Jeff Tickal filed an order to continue the case of Skybar Café owner Patrick James Grider to the next term of court, which starts March 27.

Grider was found guilty of sexual misconduct during a hearing in the Auburn Municipal Court in May 2022, and his attorney quickly entered a verbal notice of appeal after the ruling.

While the case moved on to the next stages of the process, the City of Auburn and Grider’s legal team have gone back and forth filing briefs, motions and replies. A hearing was set for February, then moved to March 6 and now has been moved to March 27.

Depending on what other cases are on the trial docket for the March 27 trial term, Grider’s case might be rescheduled again.

Attorneys are scheduled to meet Wednesday and Thursday to discuss whether their clients plan to go to trial or not.

Background

In February 2022, Grider was arrested and charged with one count of sexual misconduct after an investigation by the Auburn Police Department.

During the May municipal court hearing, the female victim testified that Grider touched her breast and said sexually explicit things to her.

The victim said she was an Auburn University graduate and a bartender at SkyBar from August 2021 to January 2022. She testified that Grider offered to pay her to “make out,” graphically described what he wanted to do with her sexually and at one point pushed panties in her face.

Video footage from the night of the incident was presented before the court showing the second time the victim said Grider touched her breast.

After the closing statements from the prosecution and the defense in the May hearing, Auburn Municipal Court Judge Jim McLaughlin said he believed there was enough evidence of sexual misconduct to find Grinder guilty.

“The video is clear that Mr. Grider touched her left breast,” McLaughlin said at the hearing. “And it was clear to me that this gentleman shoved somebody else’s underwear in this young lady’s face, and I don’t know why he’d do that, but I can’t accept it for any other reasons but sexual gratification.”

The Case Action summary from Auburn Municipal Court, which was filed in May, stated: “After hearing the evidence, it is the judgment of the Court that defendant is guilty and is fined $500 together with $251.00 cost and $0.00 fees/restitution to the victim and sentenced to 180 days with 180 days suspended in Lee County Detention Center. Defendant is given 1 days credit for time already served in jail on this charge.”

After the municipal court verdict, Grider’s attorney made a verbal appeal, and McLaughlin set the appeal bond at $1,000 and gave the defense 14 days to complete the appeal paperwork and pay the appeal bond. If the appeal is granted, Grider’s case will go to the circuit court for a new trial with the possibility of a jury, which will be decided by the circuit court, and the initial fine and court costs will be dropped, according to Auburn Municipal Court.