Smith Station man charged with production of child pornography, held on $650K bond

  • Updated
Sean Russell Burkey

 Contributed by the Lee County Sheriff's Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested a Smith Station man and charged him with 15 counts of production of child pornography and 28 counts of possession of child pornography.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested Sean Russell Burkey, 39, of Smith Station.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began on Aug. 17 when investigators received a report regarding Burkey possibly producing child pornography, the LCSO report said.

Deputies conducted a search warrant at Burkey’s residence where they said they found multiple electronic devices including cell phones and computers.

“Multiple photos depicting children under the age of 19 were located on the devices,” deputies said.

Burkey is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $650,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

