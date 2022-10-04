Smith Station man sentenced to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of children

Brandon Thomas Hart, 33, of Smith Station was sentenced to 38 years in prison for sexually exploiting two children, authorities said.

In September 2020, an investigation began after law enforcement in Dallas, Texas, became aware of sexually explicit images that appeared to include minors. Investigators said the images were being shared through a messaging app called Kik, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Alabama.

The FBI agents in Texas traced the origin of the messages, and Hart was identified as a potential suspect.

The Lee County Sheriff’s and FBI investigators executed a search warrant on Lee Road 560 in Smith Station and confirmed those suspicions.

Hart was arrested and charged on Sept. 22, 2020, and about a year later was indicted by a Lee County grand jury on 69 felony counts related to sexual crimes involving children.

“In his plea agreement, Hart specifically admitted to inducing two minors under the age of 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct for him to photograph,” the release said. “Hart also admitted that he recorded explicit images of the two minors while they were not conscious and distributed the images online using Kik.”

On June 29, 2022, Hart pleaded guilty to the charges against him, and on Sept. 30, 2022, he received the 38-year sentence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Patrick Lamb prosecuted the case.

Following Hart’s prison sentence, authorities said, he will be on supervised release for the remainder of his life and will be required to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system.

Related state charges remain pending, the release said.