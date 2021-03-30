Smiths man facing murder charge after fatal Phenix City stabbing

A Smiths man is facing a murder charge after another man was stabbed to death in Phenix City Tuesday.

Payton Wiggons, 20, was arrested and charged with murder after officers developed him as a suspect in the investigation into the incident, Phenix City police said Tuesday.

Police responded to a stabbing in the 100 block of Woodland Drive in Phenix City at about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday and found a white man who had been stabbed several times, police said.

When Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene they pronounced the man dead, said police.

Wiggins was taken to the Russell County Detention Center until a bond hearing is set. The case remains under investigation, police said.

The Phenix City Police Department is asking anyone with information on the case to call them at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2841.

