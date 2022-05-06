Smiths Station High School teacher with voyeurism after taking photos of a female student, deputies said.

A Smiths Station High School teacher was charged with a felony on Thursday after Lee County Sheriff’s school resource deputies investigated claims that he was taking inappropriate photos of a female student during school hours, according to a press release from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies met with the teacher, David Edward Gregory, 60, of Opelika. After gathering information, according to the press release, they took Gregory into custody and charged him with one count of voyeurism first degree, which is a class “C” felony.

Gregory was booked into the Lee County Detention Center Thursday evening and was released after posting bond later that night, according to the release.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and that “additional charges are probable.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).