 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Smiths Station High School teacher with voyeurism after taking photos of a female student, deputies said.

  • 0
DAVID EDWARD GREGORY

David Edward Gregory 

 Contributed by the Lee County Sheriff's Office

A Smiths Station High School teacher was charged with a felony on Thursday after Lee County Sheriff’s school resource deputies investigated claims that he was taking inappropriate photos of a female student during school hours, according to a press release from the Lee County Sheriff's Office. 

The deputies met with the teacher, David Edward Gregory, 60, of Opelika. After gathering information, according to the press release, they took Gregory into custody and charged him with one count of voyeurism first degree, which is a class “C” felony.

Gregory was booked into the Lee County Detention Center Thursday evening and was released after posting bond later that night, according to the release.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and that “additional charges are probable.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jailed Indiana GOP candidate, charged with killing wife, wins primary election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert