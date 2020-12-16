Smiths Station man arrested, charged with terrorist threat and drug possession

A Smiths Station man is facing felony charges after authorities said a Lee County investigator received a phone call Tuesday from a man who threatened to come to the investigator’s house and shoot him and his wife with an AK-47 rifle and made reference to an active case the investigator was working on.

Authorities with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office tracked down, arrested and charged Dillon Roy Stutzman, 19, with terrorist threat, authorities said.

“We take any threat to harm anyone seriously,” Sheriff Jay Jones said in a statement. “Unfortunately threats against law enforcement officers are not uncommon, but threatening to harm a law enforcement officer’s family simply because that officer was doing his or her job will receive specific attention and will not be tolerated.”

Upon conducting a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in the 300 block of Lee Road 379 in Smiths Station, investigators found an AK-47 rifle and multiple THC oil vape cartridges, authorities said.

Stutzman was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, authorities said.

Stutzman is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $28,000 bond, according to authorities.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information about the case to contact them at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

