Smiths Station man arrested on charges of voyeurism of juveniles

A Smiths Station man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to voyeurism charges.

A press release said William Jeffrey Lytton, 30, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report pertaining to voyeurism videos of juvenile females under the age of 17.

At approximately 1:30 pm on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators were notified and obtained videos that had been taken by cell phone in a bathroom at a home in the 100 block of Lee Rd 243 in Smiths Station.

According to the press release, a search warrant was executed at the home and Lytton was taken into custody.

“Lytton was transported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed and admitted to taking the videos of the children,” the press release said. “He was arrested and charged with one count of Voyeurism in the first degree.”

Lytton has since bonded out of jail on a $3,000 bond. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).