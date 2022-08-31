Smiths Station man arrested on multiple charges including sexual abuse of two girls

The Lee County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man from Smiths Station on multiple charges including first degree sexual abuse.

Deputies arrested Alonzo Banks Martin, 60, on Tuesday at his residence in the 900 block of Lee Road 243.

The arrest was made in connection to a report of sexual abuse of a juvenile female under the age of 18 in March, deputies said, and Martin was named as a suspect at the time.

During the investigation, deputies found evidence suggesting that Martin had sexually abused two girls under the age of 18, according to a press release from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Warrants were obtained and Martin was arrested on Tuesday.

Martin was charged with two counts of sexual abuse, first degree; one count of giving a false name to law enforcement; one count of possession of marijuana, second degree; one warrant for failing to appear for giving a false name; and one warrant for failing to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $54,500 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).