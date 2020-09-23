Smiths Station man charged with more than 20 child sex charges

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Smiths Station man is facing more than 20 child sex charges, including sexual torture and sexual abuse, after a joint investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Brandon Thomas Hart, 31, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of fist-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree sexual torture, six counts of production of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday news release.

Lee County sheriff’s investigators and FBI investigators conducted a search warrant at a residence in Smiths Station on Tuesday in reference to possible dissemination of child pornography. Hart was developed as a suspect during the investigation, authorities said.

Investigators say Hart’s victims appear to be between 2 years of age and 14 years of age. Authorities are withholding specific information to protect the identities of the victims.

Hart is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $990,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing and authorities anticipate more charges.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

