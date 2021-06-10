Smiths Station man pronounced dead after apparent tree clearing accident

The Lee County Coroner’s Officer pronounced a Smiths Station man dead Thursday after an apparent accident involving a tree or tree limb that struck him in the head, according to the coroner’s office.

Jeffery Allen Ward, 58, died on a property in the 7400 block of Lee Road 240 while clearing trees there, and the coroner’s office said it appeared that he suffered a major head injury and was killed instantly.

“Ward had been clearing some trees on his property, and when he did not return to the house at lunch or shortly after, family and friends initiated a search and located him under some branches in a wooded area on the property,” a statement from the coroner’s office said. “It appears to be an accident and no foul play is involved.”

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced Ward dead at the scene, and Ward’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for a postmortem exam, according to the coroner’s office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

