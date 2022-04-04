'Something is terribly wrong': Co-worker recalls Slesinski failing to show up for weekend plans and then work

The capital murder trial of Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis continued on Monday with multiple witnesses taking the stand.

Ennis was arrested and charged in 2018 following a cold case investigation of the June 2006 disappearance of Lori Ann Slesinski of Auburn. Slesinski’s car was found engulfed in flames at the dead end of Dekalb Street in Auburn, but her body was never found.

On Monday, one of Slesinski's friends and co-workers testified, as did three people involved in the investigation of the burning car.

The co-worker

Lindsay Braun met Slesinski at Auburn University. They were both psychology graduates and later worked together at East Alabama Mental Health where they became close friends.

Braun made plans with Slesinski on Saturday, June 10, to hang out and have drinks. They also planned to go to the pool together on Sunday.

Slesinski called Braun on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. while she was getting ready to go over to Braun’s house. She told her she was going to stop by the store to pick up a few things before coming over at 7:30, Braun said, and she heard Ennis’s voice in the background.

Braun said she received another call from Slesinski around 7 p.m. “that just rang once.” When Braun called her back, Slesinski didn’t answer, she said.

After calling Slesinski’s cell phone and landline and receiving no answer, Braun said she tried calling Ennis, who also didn’t answer.

Braun continued to call Slesinski throughout the weekend and said she expected to see her at work on Monday. By Tuesday, Braun “began to panic,” she said.

“At this point, I know something is terribly wrong,” Braun said. “I remember texting Rick asking if he knew if she was OK. I don’t remember the details of the conversation, but it was basically he was worried, but assumed she would be fine.”

Next, Braun went to her supervisor who sent her and a coworker, Thaddeus Lockhart Sr., to check on Slesinski.

Lockhart worked with Slesinski at East Alabama Mental Health. When she didn’t come in to work on Monday, he said he “didn’t think too much about it” but just wondered if she called in sick. He said it “was unusual, but not alarming.”

When she didn’t come to work again on Tuesday, Lockhart said he asked the supervisor if she called in and wondered why she hadn’t.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Lockhart and Braun pulled up to Slesinski’s trailer. After knocking and receiving no answer, they found an unlocked door and went inside to see if she was there.

Lockhart said he had never been to her trailer before but he noticed there was a trash can lid but no trash can and he saw scuff marks on the walls.

Clay Thomas, Lee County assistant district attorney, showed the jury pictures of the scuffed walls.

Braun said she noticed the air was on and Slesinski’s dog Peanut was in his crate.

Braun said Slesinski had placed several rugs on the tile floor in the kitchen so Peanut could easily run across that area, and that those rugs were missing when she and Lockhart visited the trailer.

On Monday in the courtroom, Ventiere put on gloves to open an evidence box and pulled out a tan rug, which Braun identified as one that was in Slesinski’s kitchen. Ventiere showed a total of three rugs and Braun recognized two of them.

Braun said she noticed that a trash can where Slesinski kept gardening tools was missing as well as her purse and wallet. She also noticed that the answering machine had zero messages even though she said she left several. Slesinski's car was also gone.

When asked about the relationship between Ennis and Slesinski, Braun said “they were friends.” Braun recalled a conversation where Slesinski told her that Ennis wrote her a love letter.

“She told me she wasn’t interested in him that way,” Braun said. She also said Slesinski just seemed “annoyed it was something she had to deal with,” but that she “didn’t seem alarmed” by it.

The car fire

Auburn Fire Department Battalion Chief John Benefield was a lieutenant on Engine 4 in 2006, and he responded to that car fire around 4:51 a.m. He said on Monday that when he arrived, Slesinski's car was “fully involved in fire.”

The fire fighters extinguished the fire and turned the scene over to the Auburn Police Department, according to Benefield.

State Fire Marshal Todd Register joined the investigation soon after the car fire happened, examining the interior and exterior of the vehicle.

He concluded that the cause of the fire did not originate from a malfunction within the vehicle, but instead was started by an outside source.

“Somebody took a lighter and lit some type of papers, some type of materials,” he said. “Could have been with the use of ignitable liquids or not with the use of ignitable liquids, but the bottom line is there was nothing that I noted inside that vehicle that could have caused that fire other than it being manually started with some type of device.”

When asked if a body was in the vehicle, Register said, “Not that I could tell.”

Robert Mothershead, unit chief at the FBI’s laboratory in Quantico, Va., examined debris from the car fire and looked for ignitable liquid.

In 2006, he was a forensic chemist examiner assigned to the FBI labs explosives unit where he was responsible for conducting both chemical analysis for explosives compounds as well as fire debris analysis.

In the examination, Mothershead was looking for unburned gasoline that had been preserved somehow or gotten trapped as it seeped into some kind of material. He said gasoline was identified in one of the samples he was given to analyze.