State attorney general confirms seven felony charges against Lee County DA

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office confirmed the indictment of Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes, who is facing ethics, theft and perjury charges.

Hughes, 46, turned himself into the Lee County Detention Facility on Sunday evening before being released on a $31,000 bond. He was indicted on five counts of violating the state ethics act for using his office for personal gain, one count of conspiracy and one count of first-degree perjury, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Hughes’ ethics charges are in reference to him using his office for personal gain, including paying private attorneys with public funds to settle a matter that benefited himself and his wife. The charges are also in connection to Hughes illegal hiring his three children to work for the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office said.

“Hughes was charged with illegally using the authority of his office for his personal benefit by issuing a district attorney’s subpoena to a private business to gather evidence for his defense to potential criminal charges,” a release from the Attorney General’s Office reads.

Hughes is also charged with conspiring to steal a pickup truck from a Chambers County business.