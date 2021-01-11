State investigators seize more then 300 gallons of illegal moonshine whiskey in Russell County, three men face charges

Three men are facing charges in connection to illegal moonshine stills in rural Russell County after state investigators seized more than 300 gallons of illicit moonshine whiskey.
Manuel Eugene Davis, 58, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of a moonshine still and manufacturing or distribution of moonshine whiskey, two felony counts of obscuring a vehicle identification number, one count of first-degree possession of marijuana and one felony count of trafficking in stolen identities. He was placed in the Russell County Jail pending a $38,500 bond, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said in a Monday afternoon news release.
Manuel Eugene Davis Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of a moonshine still and manufacturing or distribution of moonshine whiskey, two felony counts of obscuring a vehicle identification number, one count of second-degree possession of marijuana, one felony count of trafficking in stolen identities and one count of second-degree receiving stolen property. He also was placed in the Russell County Jail pending a $35,000 bond, ALEA said.
Gabrius Immanuel Mitchell, 37, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of a moonshine still and manufacturing or distribution of moonshine whiskey, two felony counts of obscuring a vehicle identification number, one count of first-degree possession of marijuana and one felony count of trafficking in stolen identities. He was placed in the Russell County Jail pending a $38,500 bond, added ALEA.
The arrests and charges of the three men are a result of a search on Wednesday for illegal moonshine stills in rural Russell County by special agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). Investigators found a 48-barrel still on Rutherford Road near Hurtsboro, ALEA said.
Agents then requested assistance from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office to continue the investigation and obtained a search warrant for one residence associated with the still, said ALEA.
Law enforcement seized about 325 gallons of illicit moonshine whiskey hidden throughout the property. Items of suspected stolen identify were located, including flatbed trailers, a horse trailer, AR-15-style rifles and documents related to identity theft were also seized, ALEA said.
Manuel Eugene Davis, Manuel Eugene Davis Jr., and Mitchell were subsequently arrested and charged by law enforcement.
The case remains under investigation by ALEA’s SBI and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.