State Sen. Price fined on large animals running at large charge

State Sen. Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were called for a hearing at the Opelika Municipal Court on Wednesday regarding the warrants filed against them by their neighbor David Morris.

Morris stated that the Prices’ cows were found repeatedly on his property over the course of several months. Cameras on his property captured images of the cows, and he presented these to the court.

Morris said he just needs the cows to stay off his land and he expects people to respect his rights and his property.

In August, Randy and Oline Price turned themselves in at the Lee County Sheriff’s Department after the warrants were filed against them. They were arrested and charged with three counts each of large animals running at large.

Wednesday, after hearing the testimonies and looking at the evidence, Opelika Judge Wes McCollum found Randy Price guilty and Oline Price not guilty.

Randy will have 14 days to decide to appeal the verdict or not. McCollum set a review date for May 24.

Randy faces a fine of $50 plus $236 in court costs and a $60 bond fee in each case, unless he decides to go through the appeal process.

“Under no circumstances was it ever our intention to have any cows go on anybody else’s property,” Randy said.

City of Opelika Ordinance 4-78, adopted from State Code 3-5-2, states that allowing large animals to run at large is prohibited by the city.

“It shall be unlawful for the owner or person in charge of any large animal to cause, permit or allow such animal to run or to be at-large,” the Opelika Code of Ordinances states. “The fact that any large animal has been kept on a particular premises, together with its subsequent appearance at-large, shall raise a prima facie presumption that the owner or person in charge of the premises permitted or allowed a violation and the burden of proof shall be upon the owner or person in charge to prove otherwise.”

The State Code of Alabama section 3-5-2 says that it is unlawful for owners of any livestock or animal to allow that animal to “run at large upon premises of another without permission or upon public lands, highways, roads or streets” in the state of Alabama.