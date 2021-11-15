Sunday afternoon welfare check in Cusseta leads to discovery of possible murder-suicide

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide.
"Evidence at this point indicates the possibility of a murder-suicide incident, however, the investigation will continue to ensure that all the facts are obtained," Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said.
Chambers County authorities found 42-year-old David James on County Road 114 in LaFayette on Sunday with an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot.”
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones.
Sheriff Jones said that a handgun was recovered at the scene in Chambers County.
Chambers County authorities contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon to conduct a welfare check on James’ wife, Quentinna James, 47, at a residence in the 6000 block of US Highway 29 North in Cusseta.
"The indication that we have is that the wife resided here in Lee County," Jones said.
When the deputies arrived, they made forcible entry into the home and found Quentinna James with a gunshot wound and no signs of life, according to a release from the Lee County Coroner.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by Chief Deputy Coroner Gene Manning.
Jones estimated that James was found about 20 miles from his wife's residence in Cusseta.
Both bodies have been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for postmortem examinations, according to a release from the Lee County Coroner.
"It's a very unfortunate circumstance affecting not just those individuals, but the families as well," Jones said.
The incident remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.
Jones said the time frame of the investigation is fluid.
"It's simply based on the nature of the ongoing investigation, and it's difficult to predict exactly when the different portions will be complete," he said. "There are so many elements involved that could either speed up or delay the process."