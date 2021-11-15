Sunday afternoon welfare check in Cusseta leads to discovery of possible murder-suicide

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide.

"Evidence at this point indicates the possibility of a murder-suicide incident, however, the investigation will continue to ensure that all the facts are obtained," Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said.

Chambers County authorities found 42-year-old David James on County Road 114 in LaFayette on Sunday with an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones.

Sheriff Jones said that a handgun was recovered at the scene in Chambers County.

Chambers County authorities contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon to conduct a welfare check on James’ wife, Quentinna James, 47, at a residence in the 6000 block of US Highway 29 North in Cusseta.

"The indication that we have is that the wife resided here in Lee County," Jones said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When the deputies arrived, they made forcible entry into the home and found Quentinna James with a gunshot wound and no signs of life, according to a release from the Lee County Coroner.