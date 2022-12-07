Suspect arrested after Valley police said he carjacked a woman at gunpoint and eluded police

Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. the Valley Police Department says it was notified of a carjacking at gunpoint at the Bridges Travel Plaza, located at exit 70 on I-85.

Police said the suspect was identified as Ricoh Justin Lockett, 33, of Centreville.

The 27-year-old female victim of Valley told police that she was sitting in the parking lot at the Bridges Travel Plaza when “Lockett got into the vehicle and forced her out at gunpoint,” the police release said.

The victim was not injured. She told police that Lockett left the scene and headed north on I-85, according to the police report. He then exited the interstate at exit 77 (Fob James Drive) where Valley officers attempted to stop him.

Police said Lockett refused to pull over or slow down and continued east on Fob James Drive until he struck a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by a 19-year-old male of Lanett who had just left classes at Southern Union.

The collision forced Lockett to stop, and police were able to take him into custody. Police said several weapons, including a firearm, were recovered.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to EAMC-Lanier with head pains, was treated and release, police said.

Lockett was transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility where his is being held on the following charges: Robbery first degree, assault first degree, felony attempting to elude, certain persons forbidden, possession of marijuana first degree and reckless endangerment.