Suspect arrested in Georgia, charged with assault after officer-involved incident in Tiger Town

The suspect charged with assault after police say he hit an Opelika officer with his car has been caught and arrested.
Jarren McKay Allen, 33, of Smiths Station, was apprehended Sunday by deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office in LaGrange, Ga.
Police say that he hit an OPD officer with his car in the Kroger parking lot in Tiger Town on Feb. 2.
Police said Allen is being held at the Troup County Jail on illegal narcotic and firearm charges and for multiple warrants from the Opelika Police Department.
The warrants from the OPD include first-degree assault, felony duty to give information and render aid, drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol and three counts of unlawful possession/receipt of a controlled substance.
After Allen has completed the judicial process in Georgia, police said he will then be transferred to Alabama.
On Feb. 2, OPD said deputies were responding to Kroger on a call regarding a driver striking a cart return, and upon the officer’s arrival, the suspect attempted to flee the scene and struck the officer with his vehicle.
The hit officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was treated and released that day but is still recovering off duty.
After Allen fled the scene, Opelika and Auburn police officers pursued the suspect and located his vehicle near Exit 51 off Interstate 85 in Auburn, according to police.
This case remains under investigation by the OPD and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police mobile app.