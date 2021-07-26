Suspect hospitalized after Camden Ridge standoff with Auburn police

A man is recovering from a gunshot wound in the hospital after he shot at officers with the Auburn Police Division on Sunday evening, Auburn police said.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Wedgewood Court in Camden Ridge at about 7 p.m. Sunday in reference to a domestic incident where they encountered the suspect armed with a handgun, according to police.

After the suspect shot at officers, Auburn police said they returned fire before the suspect retreated into the house and refused to exit.

Auburn police said they set up a perimeter around the house and were able to safely extract several family members from the home’s second story window before members of APD’s tactical team were able to enter the house, secure the suspect and determine that he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

APD officers, firefighters with the Auburn Fire Division and emergency medical workers rendered aid to the suspect and transported him to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery where he remains in unknown condition, police said.

There were no other injuries from the shooting, and the incident is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Auburn police said.

