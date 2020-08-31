Suspect identified in Opelika weekend attempted kidnapping

Opelika police have identified a suspect and charges are pending further investigation after an attempted kidnapping during the weekend.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Third Avenue and North 17th Street at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center to receive treatment for minor injuries caused during the incident, police said.
Police ask anyone with information call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.
