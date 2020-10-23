Suspect in Auburn officer killing pleads not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect

The man charged with killing an Auburn police officer in May 2019 was arraigned in Lee County court Friday.
Grady Wayne Wilkes, 30, of Auburn, was arraigned in Judge Christopher Hughes’ courtroom where he was formally charged with capital murder of a law enforcement officer, three counts of attempted murder and one count of domestic violence (strangulation/suffocation).
Wilkes pled not guilty to all charges at his arraignment by reason of mental disease or defect.
Indicted
Wilkes was indicted on the charges on Sept. 17 by a Lee County grand jury. He is charged in the May 19, 2019, shooting at Arrowhead Trailer Park in Auburn that killed Auburn police Officer William Buechner and injured officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott.
Wilkes did not request a preliminary hearing. Defendants in the state of Alabama have 30 days after their arrest to request a preliminary hearing, according to Alabama law.
Wilkes is facing the death penalty if convicted. There is no timetable for when his case will be heard by a jury.
He was arrested soon after the shooting and met with his charges.
Wilkes was denied bond by Hughes in May 2019 and remains at the Lee County Jail. He is represented by William Whatley and Juliana Taylor, according to court documents.
The incident
That night, Auburn police responded to Arrowhead Trailer Park that night in reference to a domestic violence complaint.
When officers arrived, they said met with the victim who told them that her live-in boyfriend and father of her child, Wilkes, threatened to kill her. She also stated that he physically assaulted her, according to an affidavit given by state Detective Reginald Harkins.
The victim told officers Wilkes grabbed her by the wrist and also choked her. The victim left the residence and met with the responding officers at another location in the trailer park, the affidavit said.
Officers then went to the residence in an attempt to make contact with Wilkes. Wilkes answered the door wearing body armor and armed with a rifle, according to the affidavit.
Once opening the door, Wilkes immediately began shooting at the officers. Buechner, Sistrunk and Elliott were shot. A fourth officer was shot at but not hit, according to the affidavit.
Buechner later died at East Alabama Medical Center.
Sistrunk was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was released from the hospital May 24, 2019.
Elliot was treated and released from East Alabama Medical Center soon after the incident.
Buechner was remembered at a memorial service at Auburn Arena on May 24, 2019.
