Suspect in Auburn officer killing pleads not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect

The incident

That night, Auburn police responded to Arrowhead Trailer Park that night in reference to a domestic violence complaint.

When officers arrived, they said met with the victim who told them that her live-in boyfriend and father of her child, Wilkes, threatened to kill her. She also stated that he physically assaulted her, according to an affidavit given by state Detective Reginald Harkins.

The victim told officers Wilkes grabbed her by the wrist and also choked her. The victim left the residence and met with the responding officers at another location in the trailer park, the affidavit said.

Officers then went to the residence in an attempt to make contact with Wilkes. Wilkes answered the door wearing body armor and armed with a rifle, according to the affidavit.

Once opening the door, Wilkes immediately began shooting at the officers. Buechner, Sistrunk and Elliott were shot. A fourth officer was shot at but not hit, according to the affidavit.

Buechner later died at East Alabama Medical Center.

Sistrunk was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was released from the hospital May 24, 2019.