Suspect in December 2020 Del Ranch shooting taken into custody in Vegas

Del Ranch

Del Ranch was put on notice by both the Lee County Sheriff and Lee County Commission since the Dec. 26 shooting due to multiple reports of violent incidents.

“We’ve had a series of events at this club through the years,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones previously said. “In the last year we have had a series of events involving assaults and gunfire at this particular establishment, and we have also discussed with the district attorney’s office options in regards to addressing the issues there because we receive complaints from people who live in the area where the club is located.”

Jones said in December 2020 that his office plan on introducing enforcement actions in hopes of reducing the occurrence of violent crimes at the bar.

The Lee County Commission addressed the violence at Del Ranch in February. Commissioner Gary Long, who represents Smiths Station, said he’s fed up with the club, but he didn’t call for pulling its liquor license or shutting it down just yet.

“I’m not trying to close y’all’s business down, but I’m getting calls from people complaining about shooting and everything else going on there,” Long told Misty Mims, daughter of Del Ranch owner Karen Mims, during a February commission meeting.

