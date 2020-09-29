Suspect indicted in 2019 case involving Auburn officers shot

A Lee County grand jury has indicted a local man charged in connection to the May 2019 shooting that left one Auburn police officer dead and two others injured.
Grady Wayne Wilkes, 30, of Auburn, was indicted on capital murder of a law enforcement officer, three counts of attempted murder and one count of domestic violence (strangulation/suffocation) by a Lee County grand jury on Sept. 17, according to court documents.
Wilkes is charged in the May 19, 2019, shooting at Arrowhead Trailer Park in Auburn that killed Auburn police Officer William Buechner and injured officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott.
Wilkes did not request a preliminary hearing. Defendants in the state of Alabama have 30 days after their arrest to request a preliminary hearing, according to Alabama law.
Wilkes is facing the death penalty if convicted. There is no timetable for when his case will be heard by a jury.
He was arrested on May 20, 2019, and was charged with capital murder of a law enforcement officer, three counts of attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence (strangulation/suffocation).
Wilkes was denied bond by Judge Christopher Hughes in May 2019 and remains at the Lee County Jail. He is represented by William Whatley and Juliana Taylor, according to court documents.
The incident
Auburn police responded to Arrowhead Trailer Park that night in reference to a domestic violence complaint.
When officers arrived, they met with the victim who told them that her live-in boyfriend and father of her child, Wilkes, threatened to kill her. She also stated that he physically assaulted her, according to an affidavit given by state Detective Reginald Harkins.
The victim told officers Wilkes grabbed her by the wrist and also choked her. The victim left the residence and met with the responding officers at another location in the trailer park, the affidavit said.
Officers then went to the residence in an attempt to make contact with Wilkes. Wilkes answered the door wearing body armor and armed with a rifle, according to the affidavit.
Once opening the door, Wilkes immediately began shooting at the officers. Buechner, Sistrunk and Elliott were shot. A fourth officer was shot at but not hit, according to the affidavit.
Buechner later died at East Alabama Medical Center.
Sistrunk was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was released from the hospital May 24, 2019.
Elliot was treated and released from East Alabama Medical Center soon after the incident.
Buechner was remembered at a memorial service at Auburn Arena on May 24, 2019.
