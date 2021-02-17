Suspects charged with capital murder in case of missing Auburn teen Thomas Green

Two men suspected of kidnapping Auburn teenager Thomas Green last year are now being charged with capital murder, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Marcus Okeef Wigley, 35, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with capital murder Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Amy Court by members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshall Service and the Auburn Police Division in connection to the death of Green, authorities said.

Taharra Jaquay Brunson, 41, is also being charged with capital murder in connection to the case, according to authorities.

Both Brunson and Wigley were identified by witnesses as taking part in the assault and kidnapping of Green on Sept. 5, 2020, according to authorities.

Green, 18, was last seen walking near Foster Street and Clark Avenue in Auburn at about 1:30 a.m. before witnesses saw three black males assault him and put him in the backseat of a dark-colored SUV and drive away, authorities said.