Tallapoosa County employee convicted on theft charges

A former Tallapoosa County Soil and Water Conservation employee was convicted of theft charges and ordered to pay nearly $60,000 in restitution, the state attorney general’s office announced Wednesday.

Amanda M. Milford, 40, of Alexander City, is the former district administrative coordinator for the agency.

Milford pleaded guilty to an information, a procedure in which felony charges are resolved without requiring grand jury involvement.

She was sentenced by Tallapoosa County District Court Judge Kim Taylor to two years imprisonment and ordered to pay $59,473 in restitution.

Milford’s sentence of imprisonment was suspended and she was placed on five years of probation.

An audit conducted by the Alabama Examiners of Public Accounts led to the discovery of the theft, which was further investigated by Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Special Prosecutions Division, according to a statement released by his office.

Milford used her signature authority for bank accounts belonging to the Tallapoosa County Soil and Water Conservation District to steal public funds, duplicate travel expenses, and alter her rate of pay to receive an inflated paycheck, the statement said.

The district court’s restitution order includes both the amount she stole from the Soil and Water Conservation District and non-sufficient funds fees incurred as a result of Milford’s theft.

