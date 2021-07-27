Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office captures murder suspect

Authorities with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested a man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation Monday.

Authorities were able to detain Willie Frank Wyckoff, 59, at about 4:20 p.m. Monday near Highway 50 East without incident, according to a release from the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Wyckoff was wanted by authorities regarding his alleged involvement with a homicide that occurred in Tallapoosa County on Friday, and he was considered armed and dangerous before his arrest, according to CrimeStoppers.

