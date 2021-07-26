 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect considered armed and dangerous
0 Comments
top story

Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect considered armed and dangerous

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WF Wyckoff.jpg

Willie Frank Wyckoff

 Submitted

Authorities with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a murder suspect deemed armed and dangerous, according to a statement from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Willie Frank Wyckoff, 59, is wanted by authorities regarding his alleged involvement with a homicide that occurred in Tallapoosa County on Friday, the statement from CrimeStoppers said.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of smart home security brand Arlo, fans of true crime were more likely to take their home security seriously. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Wyckoff is described as a 5-foot 6-inch black male weighing about 175 pounds, and CrimeStoppers is asking anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the suspect to call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-827-2035 or the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using the organization’s 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. to require vaccinations for state workers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert