Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect considered armed and dangerous

Authorities with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a murder suspect deemed armed and dangerous, according to a statement from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Willie Frank Wyckoff, 59, is wanted by authorities regarding his alleged involvement with a homicide that occurred in Tallapoosa County on Friday, the statement from CrimeStoppers said.

Wyckoff is described as a 5-foot 6-inch black male weighing about 175 pounds, and CrimeStoppers is asking anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the suspect to call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-827-2035 or the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using the organization’s 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.