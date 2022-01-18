Tallassee mayor arrested on domestic violence charge

ORANGE BEACH — An Alabama mayor who is seeking a seat on the utility-regulating Public Service Commission was jailed on a charge of domestic violence, records show Tuesday.

Tallassee Mayor John Randal Hammock, 47, was in the Baldwin County Jail with bail set at $20,000 following his arrest Saturday morning by Orange Beach police on a charge of domestic violence with strangulation, jail records showed. A booking photo showed he had what appeared to be a black eye.

Court records were not available to provide details on the case or show whether Hammock has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Hammock was elected to his second term as mayor of the central Alabama town of 4,700 in 2020. He announced a campaign for a statewide seat on the PSC last year and has been traveling the state speaking to Republican groups.