Tallassee police investigating ATV theft

Tallassee police are investigating a theft of a Honda ATV from the rear of a residence located on West Main Street in Tallassee.

A Silver Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab pulled into the residence in the 1200 block of West Main Street in the city at about 4 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to police. Two individuals were seen exiting the vehicle and walking the property, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said in a news release.

The truck then pulled behind the residence and loaded up an orange Honda Rancher ATV, according to the release. The vehicle was then seen leaving from behind the residence and exiting the property with the ATV in the rear of the truck, said CrimeStoppers.

Investigators believe the two individuals are white males in their mid- to late-20s. The item that was stolen belonged to a child and was a birthday present the child had yet to receive.

Police ask if anyone has any information regarding this crime to call the police at 334-283-6586 or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).

