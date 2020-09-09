Tallassee police seeking help with burglary investigation

The Tallassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of an August burglary of a gas station
Police were called to Road Runner gas station on Aug. 27 to investigate a report of someone using force to gain unlawful entry into the front glass door and steal unspecified merchandise and property, according to a press release from Central Alabama Crime Stoppers.
The suspect was described as wearing an orange, hooded sweatshirt, woodland camo pants, a black backpack and – possibly – camo colored Croc shoes. The suspect also wore a dark-colored hat (dark blue or black) with a white Nike check and a brass fishhook on the right side of the bill.
Tallassee investigators are hoping someone will identify this suspect through the released photos. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers using at 215-7867 or via the P3-tips app.
