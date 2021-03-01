 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen charged with capital murder in Phenix City weekend shooting
0 comments

Teen charged with capital murder in Phenix City weekend shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

A teen is facing capital murder charges after a man was killed at a Phenix City gas station on Saturday.

Markei Miles, 19, was arrested and charged with the capital murder of Curtis Lee Upshaw, Phenix City police said.

Phenix City police were called to 911 Broad Street, at the Marathon Gas Station, at about 12:20 p.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting. Responding officers found a male in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the parking lot with gunshot wounds, said police.

The victim was identified as Upshaw, 32. Upshaw was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A suspect vehicle was identified and located by Phenix City police investigators off Sandfort Road in Phenix City, police said.

Investigators then took Miles into custody and charged him with capital murder. He was taken to the Russell County Jail, police added.

The case remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

See Earth’s full beauty with these amazing timelapses

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert