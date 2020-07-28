You are the owner of this article.
Teen faces charges of shooting into home with toddler
A Salem teen is facing charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling after investigators believe she shot multiple times into a mobile home with a toddler inside.

Khadijah J’Nya Marion, 17, was arrested Monday on the charges, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday news release.

The office received a 911 call at about 11 p.m. Thursday in reference to a shooting in the 1200 block of Lee Road 40 in Salem.

Responding deputies discovered that a mobile home residence, which was occupied by multiple people including a 2-year-old child, had been shot into multiple times, police said.

Evidence found at the scene indicated that a large-caliber firearm was likely involved. Police began an investigation and a suspect, later identified as Marion, was developed, said police.

Police then arrested and charged Marion. A handgun was recovered at the time of her arrest. Marion was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility and bond was set at $125,000.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

KHADIJAH J'NYA MARION.jpg

Khadijah J’Nya Marion, 17, of Salem. 

 Submitted by the Lee County Sheriff's Office
