Teenager dies after car crash in Opelika

An 18-year-old has died after succumbing to injuries sustained from a car crash in Opelika on Wednesday, police said.

At about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, public safety officials responded to a car crash on Columbus Parkway at North Uniroyal Road and found the teenager, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, with serious injuries, police said.

After being transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital to receive treatment, the teen succumbed to the injuries and died on Sunday, police said.

The case is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation Team, and the department is asking anyone with information on the crash to call them at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

