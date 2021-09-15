‘Tell us which frat’: Students, alumni fill Toomer’s Corner with cries of protest against recent alleged sexual assaults

In an update to the statement released by campus safety Tuesday, the university said that the student had disclosed the rape to police but had not made an official report at the time.

“We support the rights of victim/survivors to report when and how they choose,” the statement read. “We are required by federal law to report these incidents to the campus community even when disclosed by a third party. As a part of our reporting process, we strive to protect the identity of the victim and not interfere with any investigations that may develop.”

Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart said the Auburn Police Division is dedicated to the safety of students and the community as a whole, and he said that sexual assault survivors are encouraged to speak to the police so they could file a report if they chose to and so officers could help connect them to local resources.

“We want to let people know that if they have been a victim, they can contact us,” Stewart said. “[The victims] aren’t obligated to do a report, but we would like to speak with them and give them some of these resources and let them know what additional options they have.”