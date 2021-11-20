The Lee County Justice Center plans to return to normal trial terms in January

“We did stop our jury trials for that specific amount of time that was set in those administrative orders,” Ventiere said, “but during that time, our judges and court administrative clerks worked hard to try to prepare for what court was going to be like when the shutdown was lifted.”

Campbell helped create an online jury check-in that was up and running by the time trials resumed in September of 2020.

Ventiere said the online system is a “time saver” and will continue to be used from now on.

“As soon as that mandated shutdown was removed we tried everything we could to keep the court system moving,” Ventiere said. “We changed the way we did grand jury, the way we’ve done trials and where we see the juries. All of that was done in an effort to keep the cases moving, and I think that we collectively did a good job.”

Since the mandate was lifted, the courts relied on the Department of Public Health and its color-coded dashboard.

“If the county was orange or red, then we would cancel the term. If we were yellow or better, than we would go forward,” Ventiere said.