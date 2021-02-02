The pandemic created a huge backlog of court cases in Lee County. Here's when jury trials should resume

Additionally, the court has changed the way it handles jury selection and is encouraging people to respond to their jury duty summons electronically in order to speed up the process, limit the chance of spreading the virus and effectively communicate with jurors about the status of their court duties.

“When jurors receive their summons, they can go online and prequalify for jury selection, and this is very important because there’s space for the juror to include their email address and that is how we keep up with the jurors,” Ventiere said. “If their trial is canceled we’ll email them. If they don’t respond, they may show up for court and the whole thing’s been canceled and they’ve wasted their time.”

Ventiere said she and her office are aware of the problem a backlog of cases pending trial poses for both the victims and defendants, but said that the DA’s office has been working” full blast” in order to move things along in a safe manner.

“Our office has worked with the courts to make sure that we are doing everything we can just short of having a jury trial to move these cases because you’ve got people with criminal charges hanging over their heads that need to be resolved, and you’ve got victims who are waiting for their day in court,” Ventiere said. “Some cases work out through plea agreements and that sort of thing, and we move those cases as best as we can, but there are some cases that just have to have a trial. There are some cases that are only suitable to be heard by a jury, and until we can get that case in front of a jury it’s just going to sit there.”

