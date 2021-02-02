The pandemic created a huge backlog of court cases in Lee County. Here's when jury trials should resume

Jury trials are expected to resume in Lee County on Feb. 8 if coronavirus cases remain steady in the area, according to District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere.
Both jury trials and grand juries have experienced delays since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, and Ventiere said the backlog of cases to push through the justice system are substantial.
“If we can’t have a jury trial to hear a case, we also can’t have grand juries,” Ventiere said. “Grand juries hear a lot of cases in a short amount of time, and in Alabama, any felony case needs to go through the grand jury. As of today, there are about 3,000 cases [in Lee County] pending grand jury, and we’re only in February.”
Cases going before grand juries and having jury trials were delayed at several points last year for fear of spreading COVID-19 because of the necessity of having a large number of people meet in the same building for important steps in the judicial process, though Ventiere said her office has been trying its best to push cases along.
“Obviously COVID has put a burden on every judicial system in the state and has, in some sense, created a backlog but in other ways has just really hampered our ability to go forward,” Ventiere said. “We’ve been able to accomplish and move cases more than other counties have been able to do. There are a lot of counties that are not anticipating having trials at all until at least March. Based on trends we’ve seen from the department of public health, I think we’ll be able to move forward in February.”
The holding of grand juries and jury trials throughout 2021 will depend on the number of new positive coronavirus cases in Lee County, which will affect the risk category assigned to the county by the state department of public health each Thursday. Should Lee County’s risk category stay at low risk or moderate risk phases as it is today, juries will still be able to meet, Ventiere said.
If the county is put into high risk or very high risk categories by the ADPH, planned juries will be further delayed according to limits issued by the state on how many people can meet together.
“When you’re talking about a jury trial, you have to get a certain number of people in the building in order to have a jury selection. When we try a case, we have to have 12 jurors at a minimum,” Ventiere said. “During COVID we need alternates, so in the event somebody gets sick, we can keep going, and we need a body of more than 50 people in order to conduct jury selection. The entire justice system wants to make sure there’s a fair cross section of our community, and in order to do that you have to have bodies.”
As the juries begin the process of being selected and attending trials later this month, should case numbers remain steady, the Lee County Justice Center has put precautions in place in order to keep citizens as safe as possible from contamination, including room for social distancing, staggered court times, hand sanitizer stations, sanitized courtrooms and face covering requirements.
Additionally, the court has changed the way it handles jury selection and is encouraging people to respond to their jury duty summons electronically in order to speed up the process, limit the chance of spreading the virus and effectively communicate with jurors about the status of their court duties.
“When jurors receive their summons, they can go online and prequalify for jury selection, and this is very important because there’s space for the juror to include their email address and that is how we keep up with the jurors,” Ventiere said. “If their trial is canceled we’ll email them. If they don’t respond, they may show up for court and the whole thing’s been canceled and they’ve wasted their time.”
Ventiere said she and her office are aware of the problem a backlog of cases pending trial poses for both the victims and defendants, but said that the DA’s office has been working” full blast” in order to move things along in a safe manner.
“Our office has worked with the courts to make sure that we are doing everything we can just short of having a jury trial to move these cases because you’ve got people with criminal charges hanging over their heads that need to be resolved, and you’ve got victims who are waiting for their day in court,” Ventiere said. “Some cases work out through plea agreements and that sort of thing, and we move those cases as best as we can, but there are some cases that just have to have a trial. There are some cases that are only suitable to be heard by a jury, and until we can get that case in front of a jury it’s just going to sit there.”