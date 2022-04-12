The prosecution and defense give closing statements in the capital murder trial for Rick Ennis

On Day 8 of the capital murder trial for Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis, the prosecution and defense gave closing statements to the jury.

Ennis was arrested and charged in 2018 following a cold case investigation of the June 2006 disappearance of Lori Ann Slesinski of Auburn. Slesinski’s car was found engulfed in flames at the dead end of Dekalb Street in Auburn, but her body was never found.

The prosecution said there is evidence of a struggle and the defense said the case is pure speculation.

Prosecution

On Tuesday morning, Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere, the lead prosecutor for the state, explained to the jury the two charges of capital murder against Ennis, as well as what the law says about each charge.

These two charges include capital murder-burglary and capital murder-kidnapping.

“I think we can all agree there should be no reward for someone who’s good at dumping a body,” Ventiere said. “You should not get a prize for body disposal. You should be held accountable for their murder even though you were really good at dumping it."

Ventiere told the jury how they know Slesinski is dead. She reminded the jury of several witnesses who were Slesinski’s friends and coworkers who testified that Slesinski was “reliable and dependable” and “she would never not call out” if she wasn’t going to come into work.

Ventiere said Slesinski has made no contact with friends or family since June 10, 2006, and has missed birthdays, holidays and the funerals of her brother who died of cancer and her father who died from COVID-19.

There also have been no records of passport, driver’s license or credit history regarding Slesinski, according to Ventiere.

“The last thing she did, her last mark on this earth, was buying ice at Walmart,” Ventiere said. “After, that she’s a ghost.”

Slesinski had no transportation because her vehicle was burned, she had future plans, and her dog was left behind. Ventiere said Slesinski “would never leave” her dog behind and reminded the jury that witnesses had described Slesinski and her dog as “inseparable.”

While Slesinski’s body was never found, Ventiere said the law says “the absence of a body will not prevent a conviction for the crime of capital murder.”

Ventiere said individuals can be kidnapped in their own home if they are prevented from leaving, and that burglary includes unlawfully entering, remaining in a dwelling unlawfully or remaining in a dwelling with an intent to commit a crime.

To prove someone remained at a dwelling unlawfully, Ventiere said there must be evidence of a struggle. She showed the jury pictures of the scuff marks on the wall found in Slesinski’s narrow hallway leading to her bedroom and of the scratch marks found on Ennis’ hands and arms when he was giving his statement to police after Slesinski was reported missing.

On Monday, Ennis told the jury the scratches were from “playing with his dog.” Ventiere asked the jury to look at the pictures and decide for themselves, while she held up her thumbnail to the scratches shown on the TV monitor.

Ventiere reminded the jury that the gold loop earring that was found in Slesinski’s hallway with a hair on it matched the DNA of Slesinski and a male, and Slesinski’s bed sheets tested positive for semen and the DNA matched Ennis.

“It’s very easy to say you had consensual sex with a woman you know is dead,” Ventiere said.

“Her friends knew they were not in any kind of relationship. Annoyed is how they described it when they came up with this love letter; she was annoyed, mad,” she continued.

Defense

Ennis’ defense attorney Todd Crutchfield gave closing statements next and said most of the evidence is speculation.

Crutchfield told the jury that the prosecutors presented a lot of items of evidence, but some of the items had nothing to do with the case and forensics showed they had “no value.”

From Ennis’ testimony, Crutchfield said it’s known that Ennis and Slesinski were friends, hung out a lot and were “friends with benefits.” He also reminded the jury that Slesinski brought Ennis home to her mother’s house for Christmas in 2005 and was the “only friend she took” home with her.

Crutchfield said there was “no question” Slesinski had a side hustle of growing marijuana, but whether it was just for personal use or for selling, he said he didn’t know.

Crutchfield asked the jury to look at how the items of evidence were collected and to look at the date and time they were collected. He said that the hand-rolled cigarette found at the car fire scene was “supposedly” found by former APD detective Lee Hodge.

“If it’s not on a piece of paper it’s like it didn’t happen,” Crutchfield said.

As for the blood that was found on the doorknob of Slesinski’s trailer that matched with Ennis’ DNA, Crutchfield said it could be blood or skin cells, “we don’t know.”

Crutchfield told the jury that it’s unknown when the damage to the front door of Slesinski’s trailer occurred.

Ennis’ blood was found on the three rugs that were given to police by Ennis’ former Huntsville roommate from 2007, and Crutchfield told the jury they were Ennis’ rugs and he used them. Sissons, the former roommate testified that Ennis had told him the rugs were a gift from Slesinski.

“The 18-month investigation was not an investigation or reinvestigation of Lori,” Crutchfield said. “It was an investigation on Rick.”

Crutchfield said investigators did not further investigate Jeffery Duane Vogel, who was pulled over for intoxication in 2007 and told police he could help with the investigation of a “missing girl,” referring to Slesinski. In the statement, Vogel said he’d seen Slesinski “two weeks ago in a 1978 Chevy Impala with a black, male Al Cole.”

Crutchfield said police took a statement from Vogel, but nothing more. He said police didn’t further investigate Vogel or Cole “because they didn’t have anything to do with Rick.”

“There was no reinvestigation of this case. All these special investigators investigated Rick,” Crutchfield said. “They want you to convict him on pure speculation.”