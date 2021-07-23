‘The reason why prisons are built’: Auburn man sentenced to life in prison after human trafficking conviction

Before Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker sentenced an Auburn man to life in prison with the possibility of parole, the victim’s father stood up and talked about the trauma his child had to go through with tears in his eyes.

“Every element of this case ripped away a piece of my heart, making me feel as if I had nothing to live for. And then I looked at my daughter, an innocent child, a soul worth saving, fighting and living for,” the victim’s father said. “We all know that healing will take time, as deep wounds don’t heal overnight, but as a family, we can overcome anything together.”

Brian Askew, 41, was arrested and charged in January 2018 after he allegedly assaulted the 13-year-old victim at his residence in October 2017 after she ran away from the Lee County Youth Development Center.

In the trial, prosecutors said Askew created a “climate of fear” at his trap house where the victim was kept for several days and allowed men, including himself, to sexually assault the victim multiple times.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}