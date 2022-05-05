Third suspect arrested in connection to a homicide investigation from 2020

Lee County Sheriff investigations have arrested a third suspect in connection to a homicide investigation from 2020 involving the kidnapping of Auburn teenager Thomas Anthony Green.

On May 4, Damian Timez Williams, 30, from Auburn was arrested under a capital murder indictment handed down by a Lee County grand jury, according to a release from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Williams was previously arrested in 2020 on a felony warrant charging him with one count of first degree kidnapping.

On Sept. 5, 2020, Green, 18, from Auburn was abducted from the area of Foster Street and Clark Avenue in Auburn by three individuals, the LCSO report said.

Green was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. before witnesses saw three Black males assault him and put him in the backseat of a dark-colored SUV and drive away, authorities said earlier.

Green's body was found on Sept. 10, 2020, in a wooded area in the Waverly community in northeast Lee County. Deputies said he appeared to have been shot multiple times.

During the investigation, Lee County investigators arrested two suspects, Tahara Jaquay Brunson, 41, and Marcus Okeef Wigley, 35. Both suspects were from Auburn and were charged with capital murder.

Both Brunson and Wigley were identified by witnesses as taking part in the assault and kidnapping of Green on Sept. 5, 2020, according to authorities.

Investigators said all three suspects are being held in the Lee County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).