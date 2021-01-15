This family tragedy motivated Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem to become a prosecutor

Jessica Ventiere knew she wanted to be a prosecutor since the day her grandmother was murdered.
While in elementary school, Ventiere would usually walk to her grandmother’s house to visit after the bus dropped her off at a nearby church, but not that day.
“She owned a little convenience store, and one day somebody came in and robbed her and shot her and killed her. … I remember my parents coming to school with my preacher coming to tell me what happened,” Venitere said. “I really don’t remember when I first learned what a prosecutor did or was, but I knew that I wanted to be involved somehow in that process, so for as long as I remember, I knew I wanted to be a prosecutor.”
The murder was never solved.
Throughout her education at Enterprise High School, getting her undergraduate degree at Troy State University and studying law at Cumberland Law School, she never wavered in her goal of one day becoming a prosecutor.
Today, Ventiere is Lee County’s District Attorney Pro Tem, the first woman in the county’s history to be in the district attorney’s seat. She has a soft spot in her heart for cold cases as well as the families of victims of homicides.
“Just about every time I meet with the family of a victim of a homicide, I almost always tell them my story,” Ventiere said. “It’s like this unfortunate club that you belong to, and it helps families to know that when I tell them I understand, they really know that I understand. A family that’s lost a loved one to murder comes with its own special kind of grief.”
Throughout her career, certain cases have stuck with her, like the 2012 murder of 4-year-old Ava Zapada by her mother’s boyfriend, which led to the introduction of Ava’s Law, brought forth by Ventiere herself. The law increases the punishment range for people who kill children as a result of child abuse.
“She died of blunt force trauma, and it was a very long process of how she died. A very horrible situation,” Ventiere said. “I proposed some legislation and worked with Tom Whatley and passed Ava’s Law in 2016. It really was a God thing, because it went through the legislature so fast without any opposition and came out the other side in record time.”
Ventiere has also had her share of failures, however, as she remembers the rape of an elderly woman who, due to the deterioration of her mind from dementia, was unable to testify against her assailant or even remember the crimes committed against her.
“She was violently raped many years ago in another part of the state,” Ventiere said. “By the time I got the case, she had no memory of the events at all, and she was so frail and fragile I actually couldn’t get her to the courthouse to testify. Having a rape case where there’s no victim that comes and testifies is unheard of, but I had enough evidence to know that this guy did it without a doubt in the world.”
Despite the evidence, Ventiere lost the case after a long jury deliberation, but said she’s still proud of the long hours of work she put in to see justice for the woman.
“I didn’t just give in,” Ventiere said. “I knew what the evidence was, and even though I lost that case I came close, and I felt pretty good about that.”
Ventiere said her favorite part of being a prosecutor, despite all the tedious paperwork that is too often left out of television court dramas, is putting a case file together.
“I love taking the case file, completely tearing it apart, looking at it like I was going to defend the case, putting it back together again, adding parts to it, deciding how I’m going to present it,” Ventiere said. “I think that everybody who is a prosecutor has a screw loose. I think there’s something wrong with us and we all have this strange sense of humor only we can understand … Whatever that is, my screw is loose.”
Despite what Ventiere described as a cloud hanging over the DA’s office with the eight felony ethics violation charges against former District Attorney Brandon Hughes, Ventiere said her office is in “a good place” with more positions planned to be added in the coming weeks.
Ventiere said she plans on adding new prosecutors to the office and reallocating job responsibilities to help with their workload, including hiring someone to oversee victim needs in the lower and juvenile courts and three new people to help in victim advocacy roles.
“I understand the scrutiny that our office is under. I’m not naive. I know that we’re under a cloud, and people are looking to see how we’re going to handle this,” Ventiere said. “There are people in this office who have been serving Lee County for over 20 years without missing a beat, and I think we’re in a good place.”