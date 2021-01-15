This family tragedy motivated Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem to become a prosecutor

Jessica Ventiere knew she wanted to be a prosecutor since the day her grandmother was murdered.

While in elementary school, Ventiere would usually walk to her grandmother’s house to visit after the bus dropped her off at a nearby church, but not that day.

“She owned a little convenience store, and one day somebody came in and robbed her and shot her and killed her. … I remember my parents coming to school with my preacher coming to tell me what happened,” Venitere said. “I really don’t remember when I first learned what a prosecutor did or was, but I knew that I wanted to be involved somehow in that process, so for as long as I remember, I knew I wanted to be a prosecutor.”

The murder was never solved.

Throughout her education at Enterprise High School, getting her undergraduate degree at Troy State University and studying law at Cumberland Law School, she never wavered in her goal of one day becoming a prosecutor.

Today, Ventiere is Lee County’s District Attorney Pro Tem, the first woman in the county’s history to be in the district attorney’s seat. She has a soft spot in her heart for cold cases as well as the families of victims of homicides.