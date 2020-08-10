Three armed suspects rob Opelika Waffle House at gunpoint

Two teens are in custody and a third suspect is on the loose after an Opelika Waffle House was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Opelika police say at about 5 a.m. Saturday a robbery occurred at the Waffle House located at 907 Fox Run Pkwy.

Three armed suspects, who were wearing all black including black face masks, robbed the store and four employees at gunpoint. The suspects fled the area traveling south on Interstate 85 in a black four-door vehicle, police said.

Police put out a 'BOLO' alert to area police and sheriff's departments.

The vehicle was later located in Prattville after the suspects robbed another Waffle House. The suspects fled when officers attempted to stop them. A car chase ensued, police said.

State Troopers took over the chase and the suspects crashed on Interstate 65. Two of the three suspects were taken into custody. The third suspect escaped and hasn't been identified yet, said police.

Tandion Markeeice Stoudemire, 18, of Montgomery, and Jarmarvion Dalveunte Christian, 17, of Montgomery, were arrested and both were charged with four counts of first-degree robbery. Christian is also being charged as an adult, police said.