Three arrested in connection to Christmas shooting in Phenix City

Three people are facing murder charges after two men were shot and one killed on Christmas Day in Phenix City, according to Phenix City Police Department.

Hernadis Harmon, 30, and Amber Long, 25, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Vincent Deloney, while Jonathon Toombs, 27, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with injuries Harmon sustained during the shooting, police said.

The scene of the shooting took place at 923 15th Place in Phenix City on Dec. 25. Long was taken into custody that day while Harmon was arrested Saturday after his release from Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital where he received treatment for his injuries, police said.

Police with the Phenix City Police Department are still investigating the case and ask anyone with relevant information to contact them at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2819.

