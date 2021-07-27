Three arrested in connection to fatal July 17 shooting in Valley

Two teens and one man are in custody following a fatal shooting in Valley, Ala., on July 17, according to a release from the Valley Police Department.

Police received warrants for the arrests of Robyn Yvonne Jones, 18, of LaGrange, Ga.; Vincent Ray Tiller, 21, of Grantville, Ga.; and Jacob Christian Moedl, 19, of Notasulga, Ala., following the murder of Antavious Lawenton Sharpe, police said.

Police responded to calls of a shooting at 228 Huguley Road in Valley at about 3:30 p.m. on July 17 where they found Sharpe’s body and pronounced him deceased. Investigators with the Valley Police Department and the Chambers County Coroner examined Sharpe’s body and discovered a gunshot wound, police said.

Moedl is facing murder charges after his arrest in Notasulga Monday and is currently being held in the Chambers County Detention Facility, while Jones and Tiller were arrested Saturday in Lafayette Parish, La., and are awaiting extradition back to Alabama, according to Valley police.

Police said witnesses were able to identify Jones as the driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal shooting of Sharpe as well as the presence of a white or light-skinned man in the front passenger seat and a black man in the rear seat.

