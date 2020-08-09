Three arrested on human trafficking charges in Lee County

State and local police agencies arrested three suspects on human trafficking charges late Saturday and early Sunday.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes confirmed the overnight arrests when contacted for comment Sunday afternoon.

“A near 14-hour operation was undertaken overnight targeting human trafficking in Lee County,” Hughes said.

“Multiple arrests were made. This multi-agency undertaking shows how seriously state, federal and Lee County law enforcement takes human trafficking in our community and the efforts we will undertake to combat the problem and rescue the victims caught up in this scourge,” he said.

Hughes declined to identify the suspects. However, the following three people were booked into Lee County Jail overnight, each on single charges of human trafficking - second degree: Ashley Chanda Cason, 38; Paul Robert Howell, 36; and Victoria Lynne Rowe, 56.

Each suspect had bail set at $100,000 on the trafficking charge. Howell faces an additional drug charge, with bail for that set at $1,500.