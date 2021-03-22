Three injured in serious car crash near Opelika Sportsplex

Three people were injured in a serious car crash near the Opelika Sportsplex Monday.

The Opelika police and fire responded to a multiple vehicle crash at West Point Parkway and Sportsplex Parkway at about 9:55 a.m., Opelika police said.

Two individuals injured from the crash were flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment and another was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center, police said. Their conditions are unknown, Opelika Capt. Tony Amerson said.

Officers with the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation team are investigating the scene of the accident, but no deaths from the crash have been confirmed, Amerson added.

The Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with more information on the crash to contact them at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

