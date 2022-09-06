 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Three men arrested by Auburn police and charged with burglary and theft

  • Updated
  • 0

The Auburn police department arrested three men on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.

On Monday police arrested Marquavion Armoney Hughley, 19, of Opelika, Jacobbi Denard Sterling, 19, of Montgomery and Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, 20, of Opelika.

Police responded to a burglary call on Sunday at a business located in the 200 block of North Ross Street.

Hughley and Sterling were contacted in a vehicle at the scene and Mills was apprehended after fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

After further investigation, police recovered stolen property, and the three suspects were arrested on burglary and theft charges, according to the police report.

Hughley, Mills and Sterling were transported to the Lee County Jail and held on an $8,000 bond.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What the threat on Ukraine's nuclear plant means for global gas prices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert