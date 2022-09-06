Three men arrested by Auburn police and charged with burglary and theft

The Auburn police department arrested three men on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.

On Monday police arrested Marquavion Armoney Hughley, 19, of Opelika, Jacobbi Denard Sterling, 19, of Montgomery and Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, 20, of Opelika.

Police responded to a burglary call on Sunday at a business located in the 200 block of North Ross Street.

Hughley and Sterling were contacted in a vehicle at the scene and Mills was apprehended after fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

After further investigation, police recovered stolen property, and the three suspects were arrested on burglary and theft charges, according to the police report.

Hughley, Mills and Sterling were transported to the Lee County Jail and held on an $8,000 bond.