Three Opelika men arrested and charged with first-degree robbery

Three Opelika men are facing first-degree robbery charges after two victims said they were pulled from their vehicle and driven to a hotel where one victim was assaulted Wednesday, authorities said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Opelika Police Department arrested and charged Kelton William Brown, 28; Daniel Ralph Leon Bess, 20; and Robert Chad Kelley, 28, with two counts of first-degree robbery. They are each being held in the Lee County Jail on a $200,000 bond, authorities said.

According to authorities, the two male victims said they were robbed by three individuals in the 200 block of Lee Road 148 in Beauregard before being forced into a vehicle and taken to a hotel in the 1100 block of Columbus Parkway in Opelika.

“The two victims were physically pulled from their vehicle by the perpetrators where one was physically assaulted. Car keys and the victim’s car were taken by one of the suspects at that time. Both victims were then forced into the suspect vehicle and driven to the hotel,” police said in a release. “While at the hotel, the same victim that was assaulted during the robbery was assaulted again by one of the suspects. He was transported to East Alabama Medical Center where he was treated and released for non life threatening injuries.”