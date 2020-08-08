Three shot, including 16-year-old, in early morning Opelika shooting

Opelika police are investigating after three people, including a 16-year-old, were shot early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call of multiple gunshots fired in the 100 block of Chester Avenue at about 2 a.m. on Saturday. Responding officers were told that several people had been shot.

Officers found three gunshot victims when they arrived. A 30-year-old female victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Two other victims, a 33-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, for treatment.

The last known condition of each victim was that they are in stable condition, added police.

Police discovered during the investigation that three cars were shot into during the incident as well. The only suspect description police have is that the suspect, or suspects, was in a white passenger car.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.