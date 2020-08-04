Three shot, including 5-year-old, in Phenix City drive-by

Two adults and a 5-year-old were injured during a Tuesday night drive-by shooting in Phenix City.

Phenix City police were called to the 1500 block of 21st St. at about 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday. Responding officers found multiple gunshot victims when they arrived, police said.

The gunshot victims were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. Two of the victims were in stable condition at Piedmont, said police.

One of the victims was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for further treatment. The victim was listed in critical condition, added police.

Police are looking for a small two-door Hyundai, possibly silver or grey, that was seen leaving the scene. Police are unsure of how many shots were fired.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

