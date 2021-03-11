 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three-vehicle crash causes delays on I-85 North near Auburn
0 comments
alert

Three-vehicle crash causes delays on I-85 North near Auburn

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 North near Auburn can expect to experience some delays Thursday evening.

A three-vehicle crash occurred at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday causing the roadway to be blocked. The crash occurred on I-85 North near the 48-mile marker, about six miles west of Auburn, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said.

The northbound inside lane will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as a result.

The crash is under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH previews Biden's address; expects payments soon

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert